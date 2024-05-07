Shoals Technologies Group Inc Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Revenue Estimates Amidst Industry Challenges

Comprehensive Analysis of Shoals Technologies' Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $90.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, falling short of the estimated $96.55 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $4.8 million, significantly below the estimated $11.14 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.03, below the analyst estimate of $0.06.
  • Gross Margin: Declined to 40.2% from 45.9% year-over-year, impacted by higher labor costs and reduced leverage on fixed costs.
  • Backlog and Awarded Orders: Increased by 17% year-over-year to $615.2 million, indicating strong demand and growth in international markets.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased to $20.5 million from $38.1 million in the prior-year period, reflecting operational challenges and increased expenses.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS, Financial), a leader in electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024 through an 8-K filing. The company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.8 million, which represents a 14% decrease from the previous year's $105.1 million, falling short of the analyst estimates of $96.55 million.

Company Overview

Shoals Technologies Group Inc specializes in providing comprehensive EBOS solutions that are critical for the efficiency and safety of solar energy projects. With its expansion into the electric vehicle charging market in 2022, Shoals continues to leverage its expertise to support the growing demand for renewable energy solutions.

Financial Performance Insights

The reported revenue decline was primarily attributed to reduced production days and delays in project execution. Despite the revenue shortfall, the company maintained a gross margin of 40.2%, although this was a decrease from the previous year's 45.9%. The decrease in margin mainly resulted from higher labor costs and reduced leverage on fixed costs. Net income also saw a significant reduction, coming in at $4.8 million compared to $17.0 million in the prior year, with earnings per share dropping to $0.03 from $0.10.

Operational challenges continued to impact Shoals, as highlighted by CEO Brandon Moss. He cited extended equipment lead times and long interconnection queues as ongoing industry hurdles. However, Moss remains optimistic about the long-term prospects for the solar industry and the company’s strategic position. The company's backlog and awarded orders showed a positive trend, increasing by 17% year-over-year to $615.2 million, indicating sustained demand for Shoals' innovative solutions.

Financial Statements and Metrics

The balance sheet remains robust with total assets of $825.306 million as of March 31, 2024. The company's operational efficiency is reflected in its ability to manage a streamlined asset base while navigating market fluctuations. The cash flow from operations was reported at $12.86 million, which supports the company's ongoing investments and operational needs.

Future Outlook and Strategic Moves

Looking ahead, Shoals provided guidance for Q2 2024 with revenue expectations ranging between $85 million and $95 million, and an adjusted EBITDA forecast of $20 million to $25 million. For the full year, the company anticipates revenues to be between $440 million and $490 million with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $130 million to $150 million. These projections reflect the management's confidence in navigating through the current challenges and capitalizing on the growth opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc continues to adapt its strategy to align with market dynamics and customer needs, aiming to strengthen its market position and enhance shareholder value in the evolving landscape of the renewable energy industry.

For further details on Shoals Technologies Group Inc's financial performance and strategic initiatives, interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings release and participate in the upcoming webcast and conference call.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Shoals Technologies Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.