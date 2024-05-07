Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Surpasses Analyst Estimates with Strong Q1 2024 Earnings

Significant Revenue and Net Income Growth Highlighted in Latest Earnings Report

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.86 billion in Q1 2024, up from $1.42 billion in Q1 2023, surpassing estimates of $1.789 billion.
  • Net Income: $144.2 million in Q1 2024, a significant increase from $12.3 million in Q1 2023, falling slightly short of estimates of $147.97 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $1.30 for Q1 2024, up from a net loss per share of $0.02 in Q1 2023, exceeding the estimate of $1.27.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDAR: Reached a record $646.5 million in Q1 2024, up from $429.7 million in Q1 2023.
  • Dividend Announcement: Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 31, 2024.
  • Macau Operations: Significant revenue growth at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau, with increases of $217.5 million and $181.0 million respectively.
  • Las Vegas and Boston Operations: Revenue growth in Las Vegas operations by $49.8 million; slight revenue increase at Encore Boston Harbor by $1.5 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through an 8-K filing. The company reported a substantial increase in operating revenues, which reached $1.86 billion, up by $439.2 million from the previous year's $1.42 billion. This performance significantly surpassed the analysts' revenue estimate of $1789.93 million.

Company Overview

Founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts, managing four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. The company also has a presence in Massachusetts with Encore Boston Harbor and is developing Wynn Al Marjan Island in the UAE. Historically, Wynn Resorts has derived a significant portion of its earnings from its operations in Macao and the US.

Financial Performance Analysis

Net income for Q1 2024 stood at $144.2 million, a remarkable improvement from $12.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year, and slightly below the analyst's net income expectation of $147.97 million. Earnings per share (EPS) were reported at $1.30, compared to a net loss per share of $0.02 in Q1 2023, aligning closely with the estimated EPS of $1.27.

Adjusted Property EBITDAR reached a record $646.5 million, up from $429.7 million in Q1 2023, driven by robust performance across most properties, particularly in Macau and Las Vegas operations. The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of May 20, 2024.

Segment Performance

Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau in Macao showed significant revenue increases of $217.5 million and $181.0 million, respectively. Las Vegas operations also reported a revenue rise of $49.8 million. However, Encore Boston Harbor saw a modest increase of $1.5 million. The table games win percentage showed improvements in all properties, contributing to the overall revenue growth.

Balance Sheet and Future Outlook

As of March 31, 2024, Wynn Resorts reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $2.42 billion. The total debt stood at $11.21 billion. The management expressed confidence in the strategic investments and developments, particularly highlighting the ongoing construction at Wynn Al Marjan Island, which is expected to become a key tourist destination in the UAE.

Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, commented on the results:

"The strong momentum we experienced in our business throughout 2023 continued to build during the first quarter with Adjusted Property EBITDAR reaching a new all-time record. The investments we have made in our properties, our team, and our unique programming continue to extend our leadership position in each of our markets."

Conclusion

Wynn Resorts Ltd's Q1 2024 results not only demonstrate a significant recovery but also an optimistic trajectory for future growth, underpinned by strategic expansions and an enhanced operational approach. The company's ability to exceed revenue expectations and maintain a strong balance sheet provides a solid foundation for sustained financial health and shareholder value.

For detailed financial figures and further information, please refer to the official SEC filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Wynn Resorts Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.