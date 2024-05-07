Marqeta Inc (MQ) Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue Decline Amidst Strategic Expansions

Despite Challenges, Marqeta Demonstrates Operational Efficiency and Strategic Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Processing Volume (TPV): Reached $67 billion, marking a 33% increase from the previous year.
  • Net Revenue: Reported at $118 million, exceeding estimates of $117.07 million and showing a 46% decline year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: Stood at $36 million, improving from the prior year's $68.8 million, and aligning with estimates of -$36.54 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at -$0.07, meeting the estimated EPS of -$0.07.
  • Gross Profit: Declined by 6% year-over-year to $84 million, with a gross margin increase to 71% from 41%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Turned positive at $9 million, compared to a negative $4.35 million in the previous year, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement to 8%.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Announced a new program for up to $200 million of its Class A common stock, reflecting confidence in the company's market valuation.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Marqeta Inc (MQ, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company, a leading card issuing platform headquartered in Oakland, California, reported a Total Processing Volume (TPV) of $67 billion, marking a significant 33% increase year-over-year. However, net revenue saw a substantial decrease of 46% to $118 million, primarily due to changes in the revenue presentation from the new Cash App contract effective July 2023.

1787948990793412608.png

Company Overview

Founded in 2010, Marqeta provides a robust card-issuing platform that enables clients to offer digital, physical, and tokenized payment options. The platform's open APIs facilitate rapid product development for companies like DoorDash, Klarna, and Block, enhancing their ability to deploy innovative payment solutions. Marqeta's revenue primarily stems from processing and ATM fees associated with the cards issued on its platform.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The reported net loss was $36 million, a 48% improvement from the previous year's $69 million loss. This was attributed to a reduction in total operating expenses by 24%, despite the decrease in gross profit by 6% to $84 million. The adjusted EBITDA was positive at $9 million, with an 8% margin, showing a significant turnaround from a negative $4 million in the prior year. The gross margin improved impressively from 41% to 71%.

Despite these gains in efficiency, the substantial drop in net revenue highlights the challenges Marqeta faces with the new pricing model under the Cash App contract, which significantly impacted the revenue growth rate by 58 percentage points.

Strategic Developments and Market Expansion

Marqeta has continued to expand its market presence and product offerings. Notable developments include the global expansion of its partnership with Uber Eats into eight new markets and the launch of a new Klarna Card in the U.S. Additionally, Marqeta is set to power the Rain Card, further diversifying its portfolio and reinforcing its position in the digital payment solutions market.

The company also announced a new share repurchase program for up to $200 million of its Class A common stock, reflecting the Board's confidence in Marqeta's business trajectory and current market valuation.

Analysis of Financial Statements

The balance sheet remains robust with $970 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company's ability to manage its operating expenses and improve operational efficiencies is evident from the reduced net loss and positive adjusted EBITDA. However, the revenue decline poses a significant challenge that needs addressing to reassure investor confidence in revenue stability and growth.

Marqeta's strategic initiatives, such as expanding into new markets and enhancing its product offerings, are critical in driving future growth and offsetting current revenue presentation impacts. With these efforts, Marqeta aims to strengthen its market position and enhance shareholder value in the increasingly competitive digital payment landscape.

For detailed financial figures and further information, refer to Marqeta's official earnings release and financial statements.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Marqeta Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.