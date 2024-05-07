Intapp Inc (INTA) Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts in Q3 Fiscal Year 2024

Detailed Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • SaaS and support revenue: $80.8 million, a 22% increase year-over-year.
  • Total revenue: $110.6 million, up 20% year-over-year, surpassing the estimate of $108.23 million.
  • Cloud ARR: $274.2 million, marking a 33% increase year-over-year.
  • Total ARR: $382.7 million, a 21% year-over-year increase.
  • GAAP net loss: $(6.9) million, significantly narrowed from $(18.1) million year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP net income: $11.2 million, a substantial increase from $2.2 million in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per share: $0.14, exceeding the estimate of $0.07.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial), a leader in AI-powered solutions for professional advisory and legal firms, released its third-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024, detailing significant revenue growth and strategic advancements. The company's 8-K filing reveals a robust performance with total revenue reaching $110.6 million, a 20% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $108.23 million.

1787949079813320704.png

Company Overview

Intapp Inc specializes in cloud-based software solutions tailored for the professional and financial services industry. The company primarily operates in the United States but also maintains a significant presence in the United Kingdom and other global markets. Intapp's technology suite is designed to address the dynamic client, investor, and regulatory demands faced by firms in sectors such as private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting.

Financial Highlights and Performance Metrics

The third quarter saw a notable 22% increase in SaaS and support revenue, amounting to $80.8 million. The Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) also grew impressively by 33% to $274.2 million, indicating strong customer retention and new business acquisition. Total ARR reached $382.7 million, up 21% from the previous year, with Cloud ARR now representing 72% of the total.

Despite these gains, Intapp reported a GAAP operating loss of $7.4 million, which is an improvement from the $18.2 million loss in the same quarter of the previous year. The non-GAAP operating profit stood at $11.2 million, a significant increase from $2.9 million year-over-year. This improvement reflects effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Strategic Business Movements

Intapp has been actively expanding its market footprint and product offerings. The launch of new AI capabilities such as Intapp Assist for DealCloud has been met with strong market reception. Furthermore, the acquisition of AI software company delphai marks a strategic step in enhancing the company's data analytics capabilities.

During the quarter, Intapp added several high-profile clients and received accolades for DealCloud, underscoring its influence and reputation in the technology and professional services sectors.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024

Looking ahead, Intapp provided an optimistic outlook for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year. The company expects SaaS and support revenue between $83.5 million to $84.5 million for the fourth quarter and forecasts total revenue for the fiscal year to be between $427.0 million and $428.0 million. This guidance reflects continued confidence in the company's growth trajectory and market strategy.

Conclusion

Intapp Inc's third-quarter results not only demonstrate robust financial growth but also strategic positioning for sustained success in the evolving market landscape. The company's focus on AI-driven solutions and strategic acquisitions are set to further enhance its offerings and market position. For investors and stakeholders, Intapp represents a compelling entity at the intersection of technology and professional services, with a clear path toward continued growth and innovation.

For more detailed information and analysis, visit Intapp’s investor relations website or access the full earnings report and supplementary financial presentations.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Intapp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.