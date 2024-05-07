Staar Surgical Co Reports Q1 2024 Results: Misses Earnings Projections Despite Revenue Growth

Challenging Economic Conditions Impact Profitability Amidst Revenue Increase

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $77.4 million for Q1 2024, a 5% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $74.91 million.
  • Net Loss: Recorded a net loss of $3.3 million or $0.07 loss per share, contrasting sharply with the estimated net loss of $0.90 million and EPS of $0.04.
  • Gross Margin: Improved slightly to 78.9% from 78.3% in the previous year, reflecting a favorable product and country mix.
  • Operating Expenses: Rose to $63.3 million from $54.8 million year-over-year, driven by increases in general and administrative and research and development expenses.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $252.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, up from $232.4 million at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Declined to $5.3 million or $0.11 per share from $10.0 million or $0.20 per share in the prior year's quarter.
  • 2024 Outlook: Reaffirmed net sales forecast of $335 million to $340 million and increased Adjusted EBITDA outlook to approximately $39 million.
On May 7, 2024, Staar Surgical Co (STAA, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 29, 2024. The company, a prominent developer and manufacturer of implantable lenses for eye surgeries, reported a net sales increase but faced a net loss, contrasting sharply with the profit reported in the same period last year.

Company Overview

Staar Surgical Co specializes in the production and marketing of the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for various vision corrections. Its main products include Implantable Collamer lenses (ICL) used in refractive surgery and intraocular lenses (IOL) used in cataract surgery. The company has established a significant presence in the ophthalmic surgical product segment, with a broad market reach across over 75 countries.

Financial Performance Highlights

For Q1 2024, Staar Surgical reported net sales of $77.4 million, marking a 5% increase from $73.5 million in the prior year, driven by a 9% rise in ICL sales. However, the company recorded a net loss of $3.3 million or $0.07 loss per share, a downturn from a net income of $2.7 million or $0.05 income per share in Q1 2023. This loss was primarily due to increased selling, general, and administrative expenses, alongside losses on foreign currency transactions.

The gross profit margin slightly improved to 78.9% from 78.3% year-over-year, benefiting from favorable product and country mix. Despite these gains, operating expenses surged to $63.3 million from $54.8 million, led by higher general and administrative costs, which included increased outside services and facilities costs.

Strategic Developments and Market Position

Tom Frinzi, President and CEO of Staar Surgical, highlighted the company's strategic investments and focus on commercial initiatives that have begun to yield results, particularly in gaining market share even amid challenging macroeconomic conditions. The company saw significant growth in the U.S. and APAC regions, with notable sales performance in China and the EMEA region.

For the fiscal year 2024, Staar Surgical reiterated its net sales outlook ranging from $335 million to $340 million and raised its Adjusted EBITDA forecast from $36 million to approximately $39 million, reflecting confidence in continued growth momentum.

Financial Stability and Future Outlook

The company's financial position remains robust, with record cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $252.1 million as of March 29, 2024. Staar Surgical is well-positioned to navigate the ongoing economic pressures and capitalize on its strategic growth initiatives across its key markets.

In conclusion, while Staar Surgical Co faces short-term profitability challenges, its strategic focus and market expansion efforts are set to underpin its long-term growth trajectory. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how the company maneuvers through the current economic landscape while maintaining its growth momentum in the competitive ophthalmic surgery market.

For more detailed financial information and future updates, stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the full 8-K filing and attend the upcoming conference calls and webcasts hosted by Staar Surgical Co.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Staar Surgical Co for further details.

