Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates and Full-Year Guidance Raised

Robust Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansions Highlight ATEC's First Quarter Achievements

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $138 million, up 27% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $134.04 million.
  • Net Loss: Recorded at $48 million, deeper than the estimated loss of $44.49 million.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin stood at 70%, with a non-GAAP gross margin slightly higher at 71%.
  • Operating Expenses: GAAP operating expenses were $141 million, with non-GAAP expenses at $115 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reported as negative $3 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of -2%.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Raised to $601 million from previous $595 million, indicating expected growth of 25%.
  • Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Increased to $23 million from an earlier forecast of $22 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC, Financial), a pioneer in spine surgery innovation, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company reported a significant revenue increase and updated its financial guidance for the full year, reflecting a positive trajectory in its operations.

Company Overview

ATEC is at the forefront of the medical technology industry, specializing in the development and advancement of surgical treatments for spinal disorders. The company's innovative product portfolio includes solutions for Posterior Cervical Fusion, Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion, and other advanced surgical techniques aimed at improving patient outcomes in spine surgery.

Financial Performance Insights

For Q1 2024, ATEC reported a total revenue of $138 million, marking a 27% increase year-over-year and surpassing the estimated $134.04 million. This growth was driven notably by a 30% increase in surgical revenue, supported by a 23% rise in surgical volume and a 6% increase in average revenue per procedure. Despite these gains, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $48 million, slightly wider than the anticipated $44.49 million loss.

The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at negative $3 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of -2%. However, the company demonstrated operational efficiency improvements, as evidenced by a 450 basis point expansion in the adjusted EBITDA margin. The ending cash balance was robust at $144 million, providing the company with a solid financial footing to support ongoing and future strategic initiatives.

Strategic Developments and Market Expansion

During the quarter, ATEC hosted 150 surgeon training engagements, which contributed to a 21% growth in surgeon adoption. The company also continued to expand its footprint across major U.S. markets, achieving a 28% growth in established territories. Approximately $60 million was invested in revenue-generating assets to capitalize on market opportunities, underscoring ATEC's commitment to growth through strategic asset deployment.

Updated Financial Outlook

Encouraged by the strong first-quarter performance, ATEC has raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to $601 million, up from the previous forecast of $595 million. The company also adjusted its full-year non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA expectation to $23 million from an earlier estimate of $22 million. This revised outlook reflects the company's confidence in its continued growth trajectory and operational efficiency.

Executive Commentary

"The time to be spine’s most innovative pure play could not be better," stated Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ATEC. "By applying unrivaled spine knowhow to meaningfully advance spine care with innovation, we have a clear line of sight to $1 billion in revenue and beyond. The purposeful foundation that we have established gives us great confidence to deliver profitable and self-funded future growth."

Conclusion

Alphatec Holdings Inc's first-quarter results demonstrate a robust start to 2024, with significant revenue growth and strategic expansions enhancing its market position. The company's raised guidance and ongoing initiatives to increase surgeon engagement and market penetration are poised to support sustained growth and shareholder value in the evolving medical technology landscape.

For further details on ATEC’s financial performance and strategic initiatives, interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings webcast available through the Investor Relations section of ATEC’s corporate website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alphatec Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.