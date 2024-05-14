Angi Inc. (ANGI) Q1 2024 Earnings: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Adjustments

Revenue Declines Amidst Operational Improvements and Strategic Repositioning

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $305.4 million, exceeding estimates of $297.55 million and down 14% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: Improved to $1.6 million from a previous $15.3 million, below the estimated net loss of $2.73 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at -$0.00, exceeding the estimated EPS of -$0.01.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 21% to $36 million, driven by growth in Ads and Leads, Services, and International segments.
  • Operating Income: Improved significantly to $2.7 million from a loss of $10.9 million in the previous year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Slightly increased to $9.5 million, up from $9.3 million year-over-year.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased 3.2 million common shares for $7.1 million between February 10, 2024, and May 3, 2024.
Article's Main Image

1787951479840206848.png

On May 7, 2024, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading platform connecting homeowners with service professionals, disclosed its first-quarter financial results through an 8-K filing. The company reported a revenue of $305.4 million for Q1 2024, marking a 14% decrease from the previous year's $355.5 million. This decline was primarily due to a 15% drop in Ads and Leads revenue, influenced by lower service requests and ongoing optimizations in user experience and acquisition strategies. Despite the revenue downturn, there were significant operational improvements, including a $14 million increase in operating income, reaching $3 million, and a 21% enhancement in Adjusted EBITDA to $36 million.

Company Overview

Angi Inc. operates primarily in the United States, connecting consumers with home service professionals for a variety of needs, from repairs and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company's business model is segmented into three main areas: Ads and Leads, Services, and International operations, with Ads and Leads being the largest revenue contributor. Angi Inc. manages several well-known brands such as Angi, HomeAdvisor, and Handy, focusing on creating efficient marketplaces for home services.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The first quarter saw Angi Inc. grappling with significant challenges, particularly in its Domestic segment where total revenue saw a 17% decline. The Services segment was notably impacted, with a 36% decrease in revenue, attributed to strategic shifts towards margin optimization and a reduced focus on complex services. However, these challenges were partially offset by an 18% increase in International revenue, driven by an expanded service professional network and higher revenue per service professional.

Strategic Developments and Operational Metrics

During the quarter, Angi Inc. announced a leadership transition, appointing Jeff Kip as CEO, succeeding Joey Levin who continues as Chairman. Operational metrics highlighted a mixed performance with a 7% decrease in Transacting Service Professionals and a 31% drop in Service Requests. However, Monetized Transactions per Service Request improved by 24%, indicating higher efficiency in converting requests to revenue-generating activities.

Financial Health and Shareholder Returns

Angi Inc. demonstrated prudent financial management, ending the quarter with $363 million in cash and equivalents, and a manageable debt level of $500 million. The company also continued its shareholder return program, repurchasing 3.2 million shares for $7.1 million. Looking forward, Angi Inc. forecasts an operating income between a loss of $20 million and a gain of $40 million for the full year, with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $120 million and $150 million.

Conclusion

Despite the revenue downturn, Angi Inc.'s strategic adjustments in operational efficiency and cost management have started to yield improvements in profitability metrics like operating income and Adjusted EBITDA. The company's focus on optimizing its service offerings and enhancing international operations could pave the way for a more balanced growth trajectory in the upcoming quarters. Investors and stakeholders will likely keep a close watch on how these strategies unfold in aligning with Angi Inc.'s long-term financial and operational goals.

For detailed insights and further information, you can access the full earnings report and additional financial data on Angi Inc.'s Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Angi Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.