The Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) Surpasses Revenue Forecasts in Q1 2024

Adjusted EPS Aligns with Analyst Projections Amid Strategic AI Initiatives

Summary
  • Total Revenue: Reported at $77.2 million, surpassing the estimated $74.52 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $8.73 million, falling short of the estimated $10.32 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP diluted EPS was $0.32, below the estimated $0.37; adjusted diluted EPS was $0.39, exceeding the estimated $0.37.
  • Operational Cash Flow: Generated $2.8 million from operations, a significant improvement from a cash use of $3.1 million in the previous year.
  • Share Repurchases: Spent $4.8 million to repurchase 205 thousand shares at an average price of $23.57.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on July 5, 2024.
  • Future Guidance: Expects revenue before reimbursements for Q2 2024 to be between $73.5 million and $75.0 million, and adjusted diluted EPS between $0.36 and $0.39.
Article's Main Image

The Hackett Group Inc (HCKT, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 7, 2024, announcing financial results for the first quarter which ended on March 29, 2024. The company, a prominent player in the benchmarking, executive advisory, and strategic consultancy sector, reported a notable increase in revenue and earnings per share, aligning with its strategic pivot towards Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) consulting.

Company Overview

The Hackett Group Inc operates primarily through its three segments: Oracle Solutions, SAP Solutions, and Global S&BT, with the majority of its revenue generated in the United States. The firm is renowned for its IP-based executive advisory and digital transformation services, including a strong focus on Gen AI strategy and operations.

Financial Performance Highlights

For Q1 2024, The Hackett Group Inc reported total revenue of $77.2 million, an 8.4% increase from $71.2 million in the same quarter the previous year. This performance exceeded the estimated revenue of $74.52 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.39, perfectly aligning with the high end of guidance and matching the estimated EPS of $0.37.

GAAP diluted EPS was reported at $0.32, up from $0.30 year-over-year. The company also saw a significant improvement in its cash flow dynamics, with cash flow from operations at $2.8 million, a stark contrast to the $3.1 million used in operations during the first quarter of 2023.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Under the leadership of Chairman & CEO Ted A. Fernandez, The Hackett Group has been actively expanding its Gen AI capabilities. The AI XPLR platform, aimed at AI ideation and assessment, has reportedly received positive feedback and is driving new client projects. Looking ahead to Q2 2024, the company anticipates revenue before reimbursements to be between $73.5 million and $75.0 million, with adjusted diluted EPS expected to range from $0.36 to $0.39.

Operational and Segment Analysis

The Global S&BT segment, which includes strategy and business transformation consulting, generated $40.9 million in total revenue. The Oracle Solutions and SAP Solutions segments contributed $21.7 million and $14.6 million, respectively. These figures reflect the company's diversified strength across different operational areas.

Investor Considerations

The Hackett Group's robust performance in Q1, particularly in revenue growth and EPS alignment with estimates, positions it as a potentially attractive option for investors focused on technology and consulting sectors. The company's strategic pivot towards integrating AI into its services could further enhance its competitive edge and long-term growth prospects.

For more detailed financial information and future updates from The Hackett Group Inc, investors and interested parties are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Note: The financial analysis in this article is based on the unaudited financial statements provided by The Hackett Group Inc.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Hackett Group Inc for further details.

