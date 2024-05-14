KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Revenue and EPS Projections Amidst Industry Challenges

Comprehensive Analysis of KLXE's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $174.7 million for Q1 2024, marking a decrease from Q4 2023's $194.2 million, and fell short of the estimated $181.8 million.
  • Net Loss: Deepened to $(22.2) million in Q1 2024 from $(9.2) million in Q4 2023, significantly above the estimated net loss of $(6.13) million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded a diluted loss per share of $(1.38), underperforming against the estimated $(0.61).
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Amounted to $12 million in Q1 2024, a decrease from $23 million in Q4 2023, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.9%.
  • Liquidity: Total liquidity stood at $128 million, comprising approximately $85 million in cash and about $43 million in available borrowing capacity.
  • Operational Highlights: Achieved a new US coiled tubing depth record of 28,915 feet, demonstrating industry-leading performance in extended-reach completions.
  • Future Outlook: Anticipates Q2 2024 revenue between $180 million to $200 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9% to 11%.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company, a prominent provider of completion, intervention, and production services in the U.S. oil and gas sectors, reported a revenue of $174.7 million and a net loss of $22.2 million, resulting in a diluted loss per share of $1.38.

1787954485499424768.png

Company Overview

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc serves major onshore oil and natural gas producing regions in the United States, offering a broad range of services and products essential for the extraction of oil and natural gas. This includes services like pressure control, wireline services, and engineered products. The company operates through three main segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con, with the latter being the most significant revenue contributor.

Performance Highlights and Challenges

The reported revenue of $174.7 million represents a 10% decrease from the previous quarter's $194.2 million, significantly missing the analyst expectations of $181.8 million. This decline was primarily attributed to seasonal slowdowns and broader industry challenges such as inclement weather and safety standdowns, which particularly impacted the Rocky Mountains and Northeast/Mid-Con segments. Despite these setbacks, KLXE achieved a notable operational milestone by setting a new U.S. record for coiled tubing depth at 28,915 feet.

Financial and Operational Analysis

KLXE's net loss widened from $9.2 million in the previous quarter to $22.2 million, with an increased net loss margin of 13%. This deterioration in profitability was further reflected in the reduced Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million, down from $23 million, and a shrinking Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.9%. These figures underscore the substantial impact of external challenges on the company's operational efficiency and cost management.

The balance sheet shows a total debt standing at $284.6 million with cash and equivalents of $84.9 million. The liquidity position, including cash and available borrowing capacity, totaled $127.6 million. Despite the challenging quarter, KLXE managed to improve its net working capital, suggesting some resilience in managing operational capital amidst financial stress.

Segment Performance

Each of the company's segments faced unique challenges during the quarter. The Rocky Mountains segment experienced the most significant revenue drop due to adverse weather and operational interruptions, while the Southwest segment saw a slight revenue increase due to operational efficiencies despite the harsh weather conditions. The Northeast/Mid-Con segment also faced a downturn, primarily due to decreased regional activity.

Future Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Looking ahead, KLXE anticipates a revenue between $180 million and $200 million for Q2 2024, with an expected improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margins to 9-11%. These projections are supported by strategic cost-cutting measures and an expected uptick in operational activity as the company moves past the seasonal and external disruptions encountered in Q1.

In conclusion, while KLXE faced significant headwinds in Q1 2024, leading to missed revenue and earnings projections, strategic adjustments and a focus on operational efficiencies are expected to bolster future performance. Investors and stakeholders will likely keep a close watch on the company's ability to navigate industry cyclicality and leverage its technological and operational advancements for recovery and growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.