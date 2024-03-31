Global Medical REIT Inc. Reports Modest Growth in Q1 2024 Amid Strategic Acquisitions

Financial Performance Reflects Steady Operations and Portfolio Expansion

Summary
  • Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders: $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, a slight increase from $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Funds from Operations (FFO): $14.9 million, or $0.21 per share and unit, down from $15.1 million, or $0.22 per share and unit year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO): $16.5 million, or $0.23 per share and unit, compared to $16.0 million, or $0.23 per share and unit in the prior year.
  • Rental Revenue: Decreased by 3.0% year-over-year to $35.1 million, reflecting the impact of property dispositions completed in 2023.
  • Total Expenses: Reduced to $32.8 million from $34.5 million in the comparable prior year period, primarily due to property dispositions and reduced interest expenses.
  • Interest Expense: Decreased to $6.9 million from $8.3 million in the prior year, reflecting lower leverage and average borrowings.
  • Portfolio Leased Occupancy: Reported at 96.4% as of March 31, 2024.
On May 7, 2024, Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE, Financial), a leading net-lease medical real estate investment trust, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through an 8-K filing. The company, known for acquiring healthcare facilities and leasing them to various healthcare providers, reported a nuanced financial performance with slight increases in net income and strategic portfolio expansions.

Company Overview

Global Medical REIT Inc. focuses on investment in purpose-built healthcare facilities, which are then leased to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems under triple-net or absolute triple-net leases. These facilities are primarily located in secondary markets and suburbs of primary markets, aiming to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns through reliable dividends and capital appreciation.

Financial Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 saw GMRE achieving a net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, a slight increase from $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same period the previous year. Despite a modest decrease in Funds from Operations (FFO) to $14.9 million from $15.1 million year-over-year, Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) improved to $16.5 million from $16.0 million. This performance underscores a resilient operational focus amidst a challenging economic landscape.

Rental revenue experienced a 3.0% decline to $35.1 million, largely due to property dispositions in 2023. However, total expenses decreased to $32.8 million from $34.5 million, reflecting lower interest expenses and the impact of reduced property holdings.

Strategic Acquisitions and Portfolio Management

Highlighting its growth strategy, GMRE announced an agreement to acquire a 15-property outpatient medical real estate portfolio for $81.3 million, expected to close in the latter half of the year. This acquisition aligns with the company's strategic focus on expanding its portfolio of high-quality healthcare facilities.

As of March 31, 2024, the company's portfolio was 96.4% leased, showcasing effective portfolio management and tenant retention. The portfolio includes 4.8 million leasable square feet with an annualized base rent of $110.5 million.

Challenges and Outlook

The bankruptcy filing by Steward Health Care, which represented 2.8% of GMRE's annualized base rent, poses a potential challenge. However, the company remains optimistic about re-leasing the affected facility in Beaumont, Texas, reflecting confidence in its portfolio's long-term prospects.

Financial Position and Dividends

GMRE reported a solid balance sheet with total assets of $1.26 billion and a leverage ratio of 44.0%. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share for common stockholders and a $0.46875 per share for Series A Preferred Stockholders, underscoring its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Overall, Global Medical REIT Inc.'s first quarter performance in 2024 illustrates a balanced approach to growth and operational efficiency, navigating market challenges while seizing opportunities to enhance its portfolio. The strategic acquisitions set the stage for potential value creation in forthcoming quarters.

For more detailed information, please refer to the supplemental financial package available on the Investor Relations section of GMRE's website and join the upcoming webcast and conference call on May 8, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Global Medical REIT Inc for further details.

