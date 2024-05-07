Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) Q3 Earnings: Misses Analyst Forecasts Amid Strategic Shifts

Challenges Persist as Company Plans Divestiture of Automation, Test & Measurement Business

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $425.0 million, falling short of the estimated $440.20 million.
  • Net Income: Recorded a net loss of $6.1 million, significantly below the estimated net income of $10.22 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Posted a loss of $0.24 per share, underperforming against the estimated earnings of $0.40 per share.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Achieved $8.4 million, excluding specific items like impairment and restructuring expenses, but did not meet the quarterly net income estimate.
  • Cash Flow: Generated $42.6 million from operating activities, driven by inventory reductions.
  • Strategic Developments: Announced plans to divest the Automation, Test & Measurement business to focus more on core EMS operations.
  • Share Repurchase: Resumption approved by the Board of Directors, indicating confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Kimball Electronics Inc (KE, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, revealing a net loss of $6.1 million, or $0.24 per share, significantly underperforming against analyst expectations of a $0.40 earnings per share. The company's net sales for the quarter stood at $425.0 million, also falling short of the anticipated $440.20 million. This financial update was detailed in their recent 8-K filing.

1787954915121983488.png

Kimball Electronics, a global provider of electronic manufacturing services primarily for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety sectors, is experiencing a pivotal period. The company's results included significant charges related to the impairment of its Automation, Test & Measurement business, which it plans to divest. This move is part of a broader strategy to sharpen its focus on its core Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) operations.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The reported net loss includes several one-time costs, such as restructuring expenses and the impairment of the Automation, Test & Measurement business. Excluding these items, adjusted net income was $8.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, with adjusted operating income at $17.0 million, or 4.0% of net sales. Despite these adjustments, the performance still marks a downturn from the previous year, reflecting ongoing challenges in the EMS industry.

Kimball Electronics also reported a robust cash flow from operating activities, amounting to $42.6 million for the quarter, primarily driven by inventory reductions. This financial maneuvering showcases the company's efforts to align its cost structure with current demand trends amidst a challenging operating environment.

Strategic Decisions and Market Performance

CEO Richard D. Phillips commented on the quarter's outcomes, emphasizing the strategic realignment towards core EMS operations and cost management in response to subdued market demand. "We’re taking meaningful steps to sharpen our strategic focus and further position the Company for profitable growth," stated Phillips. He also highlighted ongoing investments in growth opportunities despite expected continued macroeconomic headwinds into fiscal 2025.

The company's sales by vertical market showed declines across all segments, with the automotive and medical sectors experiencing the most significant drops of 9% and 17%, respectively. This downturn reflects broader industry trends and specific challenges within these sectors.

Looking Ahead

For fiscal year 2024, Kimball Electronics has reiterated its guidance for adjusted operating income, projecting it to be between 4.2% to 4.6% of net sales. However, net sales are now expected to decline by 4% to 6%, a revision from the previously estimated decrease of 2% to 4%. The company has also scaled back its capital expenditure forecast from $70-$80 million to $55-$60 million, signaling a more conservative investment approach in response to the current economic landscape.

As Kimball Electronics navigates through these transitions and market conditions, the focus remains on strategic realignment and operational efficiency to stabilize and eventually enhance shareholder value in the challenging quarters ahead.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kimball Electronics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.