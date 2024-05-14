Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Q1 2024 Earnings: Narrowing Losses Amidst Record Product Shipments

Company Surpasses Revenue Expectations but Reports Wider Losses Than Anticipated

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $2.1 million for Q1 2024, up from $1.1 million in Q1 2023, exceeding the estimate of $1.7 million.
  • Net Loss: GAAP net loss widened to $35.3 million in Q1 2024 from $35.2 million in Q1 2023, exceeding the estimated net loss of $33.3 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.67, compared to $0.80 in Q1 2023, above the estimated loss per share of $0.61.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $189.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, down from $221 million at the end of 2023.
  • Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss remained flat at $37.3 million, with a non-GAAP operating loss of $32.1 million in Q1 2024.
  • Stock-Based Compensation: Total stock-based compensation expense was $5.3 million in Q1 2024, reflecting a decrease from $6.0 million in Q1 2023.
Article's Main Image

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA, Financial), a pioneer in next-generation sensing and perception systems, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on May 7, 2024. The company's detailed performance was revealed in its 8-K filing. Aeva is known for its innovative 4D LiDAR technology which is crucial in various sectors including automated driving and industrial automation, primarily operating across North America, EMEA, and Asia.

1787957174664851456.png

Financial Performance Highlights

For Q1 2024, Aeva reported revenue of $2.1 million, which marks a significant improvement from $1.1 million in the same quarter the previous year, thereby exceeding the analyst's revenue estimate of $1.7 million. However, the company experienced a GAAP net loss of $0.67 per share, which was slightly above the anticipated $0.61 per share loss. This loss compares favorably to the $0.80 loss per share from Q1 2023, indicating a reduction in losses year-over-year.

The company's operating loss remained stable at $37.3 million, mirroring the loss reported in the first quarter of the previous year. This consistency in operating losses comes despite the increase in revenue, reflecting ongoing investments in research and development as well as operational expansions, such as the establishment of a new Automotive Center of Excellence in Germany.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Aeva has shown notable operational progress, having shipped a record number of sensors to customers, including significant deliveries to Daimler Truck. The company remains on track with the Daimler Truck program milestones and the start of production timeline. Additionally, Aeva has completed a manufacturing and quality audit with a global top 10 passenger OEM, which underscores the company's growing traction in the automotive sector.

Co-Founder and CEO Soroush Salehian highlighted the company's robust start to the year, with significant achievements in both the truck and passenger vehicle segments. Salehian's commentary underscores the strategic advancements Aeva has made:

"In the first quarter, Aeva continued to build on our exciting start to the year, with significant milestones achieved for Daimler Truck’s series production program and strong progress in passenger vehicles including multiple automotive RFQs."

Financial Stability and Outlook

Aeva reported a solid financial position with $189.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities by the end of Q1 2024. The company's balance sheet remains robust, enabling sustained investments in technology and market expansion efforts.

Despite the reported losses, Aeva's strategic initiatives and the expansion of its technological capabilities could set the stage for future revenue growth and market penetration. The ongoing developments with Daimler Truck and other automotive RFQs are expected to transition into significant business opportunities, potentially improving the company's financial metrics in upcoming quarters.

Investors and stakeholders may look forward to Aeva's continued progress in the LiDAR technology space, with a keen eye on how its strategic investments translate into financial performance in a competitive and rapidly evolving industry.

For detailed financial tables and further information, refer to Aeva's full earnings release and financial statements.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aeva Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.