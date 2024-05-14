Market Summary

The stock market exhibited mixed results at the close today. The Nasdaq Composite edged down by 0.1%, affected by declines in major technology and semiconductor stocks. In contrast, both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw slight gains of 0.1%. The Russell 2000 outperformed, posting a 0.4% increase. The market breadth was mixed, with a slightly positive tilt in the number of advancing stocks versus declining ones on the NYSE, whereas the Nasdaq saw a marginal dominance of decliners.

Earnings Impact

Investor reactions to recent earnings updates were varied. Walt Disney (DIS, Financial) and Builders FirstSource (BLDR, Financial) faced sharp declines after disappointing earnings, dropping 9.5% and 19.1% respectively. On the other hand, FMC Corp. (FMC, Financial) and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF, Financial) were among the best performers, gaining 9.5% and 6.4% following positive earnings reports.

Sector Performance

The majority of S&P 500 sectors ended the day on a positive note, with only three sectors recording losses. Consumer discretionary and information technology sectors experienced the largest declines, while materials and utilities sectors led the gains, each climbing over 1.1%.

Market Indicators

Yields on government securities showed mixed movements, with the 2-year note yield slightly increasing by one basis point to 4.83%, and the 10-year note yield decreasing by three basis points to 4.46%. This follows a $58 billion sale of 3-year notes, which attracted strong demand. Year-to-date, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 are both up by 8.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 3.2%, and the Russell 2000 has increased by 1.9%.

Economic Data Insights

Consumer credit for March expanded by $6.3 billion, below the expected $15.3 billion, signaling a slowdown in credit growth with minimal changes in revolving credit. Looking ahead, the economic calendar includes updates on the MBA Mortgage Index, March Wholesale Inventories, and weekly crude oil inventories.

Global Markets and Commodities

European markets showed strength with the DAX, FTSE, and CAC all posting gains. Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei rising and the Hang Seng declining. In commodities, crude oil prices remained nearly unchanged, while natural gas saw a slight increase. Precious metals like gold and silver experienced declines, whereas copper prices edged higher.

Guru Stock Picks

Chuck Royce has made the following transactions:

Add in LAKE by 8.16%

Today's News

Pfizer (PFE, Financial) has announced a temporary halt to dosing in a phase 3 trial of its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy following the death of a young patient. The boy, who was part of the phase 2 DAYLIGHT trial, suffered cardiac arrest after receiving the treatment earlier this year. While the exact cause of death is still under investigation, Pfizer has paused dosing in the CIFFREO trial as a precautionary measure.

Shares of Astera Labs (ALAB, Financial) plummeted by 15% after hours despite the company reporting strong first-quarter results. Astera Labs, which recently went public, outperformed expectations with a significant revenue increase and provided optimistic guidance for the coming quarter.

Twilio (TWLO, Financial) exceeded first-quarter earnings expectations and provided a robust outlook for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported a notable year-over-year revenue increase and announced upcoming plans to enhance its board governance in response to pressure from activist investors.

Upstart Holdings (UPST, Financial) delivered a better-than-expected financial report for the first quarter, surpassing both revenue and earnings estimates. The company also provided a positive outlook for the remainder of the year, expecting a return to profitability in the fourth quarter.

Arista Networks (ANET, Financial) saw its shares rise after reporting earnings that beat analyst expectations and providing an optimistic sales forecast. The company highlighted strong demand for its networking solutions, which drove revenue growth and profitability.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR, Financial) spotlighted Starbucks (SBUX, Financial) and Apple (AAPL, Financial) as heavily traded stocks on its platform, reflecting significant investor activity following recent updates from these companies. The trading firm noted a continued trend of buying on dips among investors.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE, Financial) reported narrower losses than expected for the first quarter, though revenue slightly missed estimates. The company remains optimistic about its future, with plans to expand its fleet and increase flight frequency in the coming years.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY, Financial) reported a mixed first quarter, with earnings surpassing expectations but revenues falling short due to lower production affected by external factors. The company is exploring strategic options to enhance shareholder value, including a potential sale of assets.

Toast (TOST, Financial) also reported first-quarter results that beat expectations, with significant growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company's performance was driven by strong demand for its payment solutions and an increase in the number of locations served.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN, Financial) announced first-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, driven by strong performance across its properties. The company highlighted continued momentum and growth prospects for the upcoming fiscal year.

BigCommerce (BIGC, Financial) saw its stock jump following reports that it is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale. The e-commerce platform has engaged with financial advisors to gauge interest from potential buyers, reflecting its efforts to maximize shareholder value amidst market challenges.

Redfin (RDFN, Financial) shares surged after the company reported first-quarter results that exceeded expectations. Despite challenges in the real estate market, Redfin's diverse revenue streams and effective cost management contributed to its financial performance.

Lyft (LYFT, Financial) outperformed expectations with its first-quarter results, showing strong growth in rides and bookings. The company is optimistic about continued demand growth across various transportation segments, supporting its financial outlook for the year.

Energy Transfer (ET, Financial) is set to release its first-quarter earnings, with analysts anticipating strong results based on its previous performance and strategic initiatives. The energy company has been focusing on optimizing operations and expanding its asset base to support sustainable growth.

