National Research Corp (NRC) Reports Q1 2024 Financial Results

Insights into Financial Performance and Strategic Investments Amidst Market Challenges

50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $35.3M in Q1 2024, down from $36.5M in Q1 2023.
  • Net Income: $6.36M in Q1 2024, down from $6.96M in Q1 2023.
  • Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share: Both at $0.27 in Q1 2024, compared to $0.28 in Q1 2023.
  • Dividends: Quarterly cash dividend declared at $0.12 per share, payable on July 15, 2024.
  • Cash Flow: Strong cash flow from operations noted, with $18M returned to shareholders via dividends and stock repurchases.
  • Liquidity: $79M available through line of credit and delayed draw term facility as of March 31, 2024.
  • Net Debt: Approximately $40M as of March 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, National Research Corporation (NRC, Financial) announced its financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company, a leader in delivering analytics and insights for healthcare improvement, disclosed a slight decrease in revenue alongside strategic investments aimed at enhancing its technological capabilities and product offerings.

Company Overview

National Research Corp, operating as NRC Health, is a pivotal provider of analytics and insights that help improve patient and employee experiences, while fostering patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers and organizations. With a focus primarily in the United States and Canada, NRC Health's solutions are integral in providing valuable insights to its clients, thereby supporting better decision-making in the healthcare sector.

Financial Performance Summary

For Q1 2024, NRC reported revenues of $35.3 million, a slight decrease from $36.5 million in the same period last year. The company's operating income also saw a marginal decline to $8.76 million from $9.02 million. Despite these reductions, NRC maintained a robust operational stance with significant investments in innovation, particularly in its Human Understanding solutions, signaling a strong focus on future growth and product enhancement.

Strategic Developments and Investments

According to Linda Stacy, Principal Financial Officer at NRC, the company is intensifying its investment in technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), and expanding its sales and service teams in preparation for new product launches slated for later in the year. These strategic investments are part of NRC's broader initiative to enhance operational efficiencies and drive future revenue growth.

During the quarter, NRC returned $18 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, emphasizing its commitment to delivering shareholder value. The company also reported strong cash flow from operations, which supports its ongoing investments in innovation and growth.

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024. This move underscores NRC's stable financial health and its confidence in maintaining a steady cash flow.

Future Outlook and Expansion Plans

CEO Michael Hays highlighted the upcoming launch of an expanded product suite and the integration of AI across NRC’s offerings. The company aims to leverage its deep industry knowledge and innovative technologies to meet the evolving needs of healthcare systems, which are currently experiencing heightened competition and financial pressures.

Conclusion

While facing slight revenue and income contractions, National Research Corp is strategically positioning itself for future growth through substantial investments in technology and product development. The focus on AI and enhanced service offerings is expected to play a crucial role in the company's ability to adapt to the dynamic healthcare market and continue its trajectory towards innovation and improved client outcomes.

For detailed financial figures and further information, stakeholders and interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings report and listen to the upcoming conference call, details of which can be found on NRC's official website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from National Research Corp for further details.

