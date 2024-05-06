On May 6, 2024, Jason Martinez, Director at Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR, Financial), executed a sale of 800 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,035 shares and has not made any purchases.

Gulfport Energy Corp is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States.

The shares were sold at a price of $153.77, valuing the transaction at approximately $123,016. This sale occurred while the stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and trades with a price-earnings ratio of 3.50, which is below the industry median of 11.15.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Gulfport Energy Corp is $100.05 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.54.

The insider transaction history for Gulfport Energy Corp shows no insider buys over the past year, with 10 insider sells recorded in the same period.

This recent sale by Director Jason Martinez follows the trend of insider selling at Gulfport Energy Corp, suggesting a consistent pattern of stock disposals by insiders over the past year.

