On May 3, 2024, John Gottfried, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR, Financial), sold 12,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, and management of retail properties, primarily in high-barrier-to-entry, densely-populated metropolitan areas in the United States.

The shares were sold at a price of $16.89, valuing the transaction at approximately $211,125. This sale occurred when the stock had a market cap of approximately $1.77 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 214.38, significantly above both the industry median of 16.99 and the historical median for the company. This high ratio suggests a premium valuation compared to industry standards.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Acadia Realty Trust's stock is estimated at $17.01 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99 at the time of the sale.

The insider transaction history for Acadia Realty Trust shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 6 insider sales and 3 insider buys.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current price levels.

