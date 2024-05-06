On May 6, 2024, Mark Lanigan, Director at Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU, Financial), purchased 20,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings in the company to 20,000 shares.

Malibu Boats Inc, headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee, is a leading manufacturer of recreational powerboats. The company is known for its high-performance sports boats, primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing.

The shares were acquired at a price of $33.43 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $668,600. Following this purchase, the market cap of Malibu Boats Inc stands at $704.15 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Malibu Boats Inc is estimated at $44.42 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Over the past year, there have been a total of 2 insider buys and 3 insider sells at Malibu Boats Inc. The insider transaction trend can be visualized in the following chart:

The recent insider buying activity by the insider could signal a positive outlook on the stock's future performance.

For more detailed valuation metrics, refer to the GF Value chart below:

