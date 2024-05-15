Unveiling International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right?

A Comprehensive Guide to IFF's Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial) recently reported a daily gain of 6.4%, with a three-month gain of 15.09%, despite a notable Loss Per Share of $9.77. This financial snapshot prompts a deeper exploration into whether the stock is currently modestly undervalued, as suggested by its GF Value of $104.99 compared to its current trading price of $94.33.

Company Overview

International Flavors & Fragrances is a global leader in the production of specialty ingredients for various industries, including food, beverage, health, and personal care. With a market cap of $24.10 billion, IFF's operations are critical in creating unique and essential products. The company's significant segments include Nourish, responsible for approximately half of its revenue, and Health and Biosciences, which contributes about a quarter. As a top fragrance producer, International Flavors & Fragrances continues to innovate and partner with customers to provide tailored solutions.

1787997208805797888.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure indicating the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For International Flavors & Fragrances, the GF Value suggests the stock is modestly undervalued, which could imply a potentially higher future return relative to its current market performance.

1787997181689622528.png

Financial Strength and Risks

When considering investment, evaluating a company's financial strength is crucial. International Flavors & Fragrances has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, indicating a weaker position compared to industry peers. This metric, along with an interest coverage ratio, provides insight into financial health, suggesting that IFF's financial strength might pose a risk of capital loss.

1787997236337209344.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Despite the financial risks, International Flavors & Fragrances has maintained profitability over the past decade. However, its operating margin of 5.04% and a stagnant growth rate in revenue and EBITDA raise concerns about its future expansion capabilities. These factors are essential when assessing the potential for long-term investment returns.

Value Creation Analysis

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides another dimension of analysis. With an ROIC of 1.91% against a WACC of 8.85%, it appears that IFF is currently not generating sufficient returns on its investments, which could impact shareholder value negatively in the long run.

1787997263956701184.png

Conclusion

While International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF, Financial) appears modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, potential investors should consider the company's financial health, profitability, and growth metrics closely. For those interested in further details about IFF's financial performance over the years, visit the 30-Year Financials here.

To explore other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.