Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) Q1 2024 Earnings: Challenges Persist Amid Strategic Adjustments

Despite a Tough Quarter, Spirit Airlines Focuses on Strategic Changes and Cost-Saving Initiatives

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Reported Revenue: $1,265.5 million, falling short of the estimated $1,453.75 million.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $142.6 million, significantly exceeding the estimated loss of $64.89 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported a loss of $1.30 per share, significantly below the estimated loss of $0.51 per share.
  • Operating Margin: Recorded at -16.4%, indicating a decrease in operational efficiency.
  • Total Operating Expenses: Increased slightly to $1,472.9 million, up 0.7% year-over-year, driven by higher costs in several categories including salaries and aircraft rent.
  • Liquidity Position: Ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and available credit, bolstered by sale-leaseback transactions yielding approximately $99.0 million.
  • Fleet Updates: Took delivery of seven new aircraft and retired five older models, ending the quarter with a total fleet of 207 aircraft.
Article's Main Image

On May 6, 2024, Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results for 2024 through an 8-K filing. The airline, known for its unbundled fare offerings across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean, reported a challenging quarter but remains optimistic about its strategic initiatives and cost-saving measures.

Company Overview

Spirit Airlines operates primarily in the U.S., offering customers the flexibility to choose the travel options they value most without bundling costs. The airline's simplified operations and interchangeable flight crews across its uniform fleet allow for efficient service delivery. With its main revenue coming from the U.S., Spirit focuses on underserved or overpriced markets to expand its network.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The first quarter of 2024 was tough for Spirit Airlines, with the company reporting a net loss of $142.6 million, a significant drop compared to the previous year. This result was primarily due to a 230 basis point headwind from deferred earnings recognition related to credits from Pratt & Whitney for aircraft unavailability. Operating income stood at a loss of $207.3 million with an operating margin of -16.4%. Despite these challenges, Spirit's management remains focused on strategic changes aimed at improving unit revenue and reducing costs, expecting to save over $75 million in 2024 with an annualized run-rate savings estimated at over $100 million.

Operational Highlights and Revenue Metrics

Spirit faced operational challenges including adverse weather and air traffic control delays, particularly along the Eastern seaboard and in Florida. The airline reported a system completion factor of 98.7% and a slight year-over-year capacity increase of 2.1%. However, total operating revenues decreased by 6.2% year-over-year to $1,265.5 million. The total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) decreased by 8.2% year-over-year, reflecting continued pressures in international markets and competitive capacity increases.

Cost Performance and Liquidity

Total operating expenses slightly increased by 0.7% to $1,472.9 million, with fuel costs showing a notable decrease of 16.7% due to lower average economic fuel prices. Spirit ended the quarter with strong liquidity, having $1.2 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and available credit. The airline also bolstered its cash position through sale-leaseback transactions and received a $69.0 million payment from JetBlue related to the termination of their merger agreement.

Strategic Moves and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Spirit Airlines is focused on rolling out the next phase of its standalone business plan, which includes managing capacity and enhancing liquidity. The airline has also reached an agreement with Pratt & Whitney for compensation related to aircraft on ground (AOG) issues, which is expected to improve cash levels by $450-$550 million in 2024. Additionally, Spirit plans to defer aircraft deliveries scheduled for 2025-2026 to 2030-2031, further improving its financial position.

In conclusion, while Spirit Airlines faced significant challenges in the first quarter of 2024, the company is actively implementing strategic changes and cost-saving measures. These initiatives are aimed at improving operational efficiency and positioning the airline for future profitability and growth.

For detailed financial figures and operational statistics, investors and interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full earnings release and the upcoming earnings call. More information can be accessed through Spirit's investor relations page.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Spirit Airlines Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.