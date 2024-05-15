Unveiling Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Deep Dive into Sterling Infrastructure's Current Market Valuation

Article's Main Image

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL, Financial) has recently seen a notable increase in its stock price, with a significant daily gain of 15.78% and an impressive three-month gain of 53.2%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.81, investors are prompted to question whether the stock is significantly overvalued. This article aims to explore this valuation in depth, encouraging readers to examine the comprehensive analysis that follows.

Company Overview

Sterling Infrastructure Inc operates in the construction sector, focusing on heavy civil infrastructure construction and rehabilitation, along with residential construction projects. It has three main business segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solution. The company's substantial revenue primarily stems from its E-Infrastructure Solutions, catering to high-profile sectors like e-commerce and data centers. Despite its current price of $122 per share and a market cap of $3.80 billion, a stark contrast is observed when compared to the GF Value of $38.26, suggesting a potential overvaluation.

1787998040192348160.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to represent the intrinsic value of a stock. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to this metric, Sterling Infrastructure appears significantly overvalued, suggesting that the stock's future returns might be lower than its business growth potential.

1787998022903427072.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Sterling Infrastructure's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 1.18, positioning it better than 62.36% of its industry peers. This favorable ratio, coupled with a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, underscores its fair financial condition.

1787998059171573760.png

Profitability and Growth Analysis

Sterling Infrastructure has maintained profitability over 7 of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $2 billion in the last 12 months and an operating margin that outperforms 75.45% of its competitors. Its consistent profitability and a growth rate in revenue of 13.2% over three years, which ranks above 72.75% of the companies in the Construction industry, highlight its robust market position and business model.

ROIC vs. WACC: Creating Shareholder Value

An effective way to gauge profitability is comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Sterling Infrastructure's ROIC of 11.99 slightly surpasses its WACC of 11.58, indicating efficient value creation for shareholders.

1787998076091396096.png

Conclusion

Although Sterling Infrastructure (STRL, Financial) shows solid financial and profitability metrics, its current market price significantly exceeds the GF Value estimate, suggesting it is overvalued. Prospective investors should consider this analysis to make informed decisions.

To explore more about Sterling Infrastructure and other high-quality investment opportunities, visit GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.