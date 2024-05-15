Today's financial markets are turbulent, and JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD, Financial) has not been immune. The company's stock has experienced a significant daily loss of 24.68%, with a three-month decline of 23.6%. Despite these challenges, JELD-WEN Holding's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.23. This leads us to question: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article delves into a detailed valuation analysis of JELD-WEN Holding, aiming to provide investors with a clearer picture of its current market standing.

Company Overview

JELD-WEN Holding Inc is a prominent player in the door and window manufacturing industry. The company designs, produces, and distributes a wide range of building products, including doors, windows, and walls, primarily for residential and non-residential buildings. Operating across North America, Europe, and Australasia, it generates most of its revenue from the North American sector. With a current stock price of $14.34 and a market cap of $1.20 billion, a comparison with the GF Value, which estimates the fair value at $17.25, suggests that the stock might be undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure crafted to determine the intrinsic value of a stock. It integrates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, alongside future business performance estimates. If JELD-WEN Holding's stock price significantly deviates from this line, it indicates a potential misvaluation. Currently, the GF Value suggests that JELD-WEN Holding (JELD, Financial) is modestly undervalued, which could mean higher future returns relative to its business growth.

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with robust financial health is crucial. JELD-WEN Holding's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.18, which is lower than 75.52% of its peers in the construction industry. This ratio, along with a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, indicates that JELD-WEN's financial condition is fair but could pose risks if not improved.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is often a telltale sign of a company's operational efficiency. JELD-WEN has maintained profitability over the past decade, with revenues hitting $4.20 billion over the last 12 months. However, its operating margin of 2.98% is lower than 56.89% of companies in the construction sector. Growth is also a vital factor, and JELD-WEN's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 6.4% is commendable, though its EBITDA growth rate could be better.

ROIC vs. WACC

Evaluating a company's value creation capability involves comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). For JELD-WEN Holding, the past year's ROIC of -1.29 versus a WACC of 9.47 indicates that the company is not currently generating adequate returns on its investments.

Conclusion

In summary, JELD-WEN Holding (JELD, Financial) appears modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, suggesting potential for higher future returns. However, investors should consider the company's fair financial health, modest profitability, and the current challenges in generating returns above its capital costs. For a deeper dive into JELD-WEN Holding's financials, consider exploring its 30-Year Financials here.

