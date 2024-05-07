Full Year 2024 ABOUT YOU Holding SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / NTS GMT

Operator



Thanks for the intro, and good morning to everyone also from my side, and welcome to our full year 2023/2024 results presentation. Today's conference call will be hosted by Hannes Wiese, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ABOUT YOU. Hannes will walk you through our full-year results in just a second. The corresponding slide presentation have been published on our IR website under the Publications section this morning. After his presentation, Hannes will be happy to answer your questions. And with this, I hand it over to you, Hannes.



Hannes Wiese - ABOUT YOU Holding SE - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board, Head - Operations and Finance



Yeah. Thanks, Frank. And good morning to everyone that's from my side. Today, we are following our usual agenda. But since this is our full year release, we are starting with a more comprehensive business update including customer cohort developments, initiatives to unlock the next growth wave for commerce, further disclosure on the new Scayle tech entity, along with an overview of the strategic priorities for this