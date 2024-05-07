Q1 2024 UBS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Sarah Mackey - UBS Group AG - Head of IR



Before we start, I'd like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement slide at the back of today's results presentation. Please also refer to the risk factors filed with our group results today, together with additional disclosures in our SEC filings.



It's now my pleasure to hand over to Sergio Ermotti, Group CEO.



Sergio P. Ermotti - UBS Group AG - Group CEO & President of the Group Executive Board



Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone. A little over a year ago, we were asked to play a critical role in stabilizing the Swiss and global financial systems through the acquisition of