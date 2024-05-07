Q1 2024 Aspo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Rolf Jansson - Aspo Plc - CEO



Welcome to the financial reporting Q1 2024 of Aspo. We have had quite a hectic start of year 2024, lot of strategy execution actually in all the businesses when it comes to ESL shipping. We have now on board to minority investors OP Infra and Varma. We have also signed a transaction to sell the supramax vessels, both of these actions, we'll free up capital to invest in the next wave of environmentally friendly vessels.



Telko has made acquisitions entered into France and Benelux, while acquisitions are Optimol and Greenfluid. And then during April, we announced a signing of a sales and purchase agreement of Swed Handling, which is a considerable acquisition in Sweden making actually or make doubling of Telko's revenue in chemicals. Part of the Swed Handling acquisition is also Kebelco, which then will belong to Leipurin a very good strategic fit basically technical products to the food industry. And also Leipurin's transformation has continued successfully during the start of this year.



Result wise EUR4.8 million compared to EUR8.4 million last year for the