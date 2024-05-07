Q1 2024 Bluenord ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Euan Shirlaw - Bluenord ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us as we present our results for the first quarter of 2024, together with Marianne, Cathrine, and Jacqueline, we'll shortly walk you through our recent performance and also share our outlook for the remainder of the year.



We'll follow our usual process with a Q&A session at the end, so feel free to submit any questions you may have throughout. But I want to begin with a major milestone that we achieved in Q1. After a decade long journey, which started in 2013 with a concept that then went through FID and led to the removal of the old facilities and the installation of the new, before finally culminating with the execution of a successful hookup and commissioning campaign.



We were delighted to announce the restart of Tyra II on the March 22. And so before we talk more about the project's current status, I want to be clear upfront about what Tyra represents for us. This is a project that fundamentally transforms our operational profile. It more than doubles our daily production