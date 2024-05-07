Q1 2024 Axactor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Johnny Tsolis - Axactor ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning and welcome to Accenture's first quarter presentation. Together with me, I have our CFO, Nina Morton, which will present the financials. The presentation will be divided into four parts first I will take you through a few highlights for this time. I will also give some attention to the industry's challenges and how our software is responding to this, then Ina will go through the financial update.



Before I present an updated outlook. As always, we will round off with a Q&A session.



Let's move to slide 3 and have a look at the highlights for the first quarter. Let me start by saying that Q1 is maybe the seasonally weakest quarter of the year, only comparable to Q3. When we have the summer vacation effect this year. We also have full Easter effect in Q1, which is normally not the case. But in addition to this, the macro environment for collection is the toughest that at least I have seen during my more than 15 years in the industry, and it's not just the macro, but it's the macro in combination with a more challenging