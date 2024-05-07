Q1 2024 Westwing Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Andreas Hoerning - Westwing Group SE - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our earnings call on the first quarter of 2024. My name is Andreas Hoerning, I'm the CEO of Westwing. I'm hosting the call together with Sebastian Westrich, our CFO.



Looking at today's agenda, I will begin by providing key updates on the business, followed by Sebastian, who will be presenting the details of Westwing's financial performance. After our investment highlights summary, we will be happy to take your questions.



Let's take a look at Westwing's current states and the key achievements in a strong first quarter of 2024. We were able to increase our top line by 6% year over year in the midst of a still declining market. This positive development but also driven by a growing number of active customers, which, for the first time since the end of the pandemic, saw a positive year-over-year growth of 2%. Besides top line, we were also able to improve our contribution margin significantly year over year. It increased by 4 percentage