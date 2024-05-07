May 07, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephan Gick - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikonis - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's Q1 results call. With me in the call I have Philipp Muller, CFO of Oerlikon. Philipp, will start the call with a presentation providing an update on our end markets, financials and outlook. We will then follow up with Q&A. With that, I would like to open our presentation and hand over to Philipp the floor is yours.



Philipp Muller - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikonis - CFO



Thank you, Stephan, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter results presentation. In Q1, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities of driving efficiency and innovation we are doing this in a difficult economic environment as industrial production and consumer spending continue to be subdued and currency headwinds persist. And in addition, we're driving forward the separation of the Polymer Processing Solutions division, and we're on track with our plan.



I will start the presentation today with an overview of the Group