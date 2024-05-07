Q1 2024 Elmos Semiconductor SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Arne Schneider - Elmos Semiconductor SE - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Elmos conference call for the first quarter 2024. Thank you very much for your participation and your interest in our company. Before I start, I would like to remind you that all relevant figures can be found in our investor presentation, which is available on the Elmos website. And of course, you have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of my presentation.



Ladies and gentlemen, I'm pleased to report a solid start into the new fiscal year, fully in line with our expectations. The destocking by our customers is visible, but the reductions are also at a level that we have expected. All in all, we are on track for another very successful year despite ongoing geopolitical