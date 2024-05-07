Q1 2024 Fresenius Medical Care AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Dominik Heger - Fresenius Medical Care AG - Executive VP and Head of IR, Strategic Development & Communications



Good afternoon or good morning, depending on where you are. I would like to welcome you to our earnings call for the first quarter of this year.



For further details concerning risks and uncertainties, please refer to these documents as well as to our SEC filings. As we have only 60 minutes for the call, we have prepared a short presentation to leave time