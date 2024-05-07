Q1 2024 Gatos Silver Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Presenting today will be Dale Andres, CEO of Gatos Silver, and Andre van Niekerk, Chief Financial Officer.



Dale Andres - Gatos Silver Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Turning to slide 3, our strong operating performance and cash flow generation continued in the first quarter of 2024. So most catalyst joint venture set yet another record mill throughput rate. During the quarter, we averaged a mill throughput rate of over 3,200 tonnes per day, and we are well on our way to our medium-term target of sustainable production at 3,500