Q1 2024 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Kelly Clarke - Apple Hospitality REIT Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you and good morning. Welcome to Apple Hospitality REIT's first Quarter 2024 earnings call. today's call will be based on the earnings release and Form 10-Q, which we distributed and filed yesterday afternoon.



Before we begin, please note that today's call may include forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current views and assumptions and as a result are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and the outcome of future events that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed projected or implied. Any such forward-looking statements are qualified by the risk