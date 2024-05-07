Q2 2024 Jacobs Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Jacobs Engineering's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the conference over to Ayan Banerjee, Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, Investor Relations, and Corporate Development. Ayan, you may begin your conference.



Ayan Banerjee -



Thank you. Good morning. Our earnings announcement was filed this morning, and we have posted a slide presentation on our website, which we will reference during the call.



I would like to refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation material for information about our forward-looking statements, non-GAAP financial measures, and operating metrics.



Turning to the agenda on Slide 3. Speaking on today's call will be Jacobs' CEO, Bob Pragada; and interim CFO, Kevin Berryman. Bob will begin by providing an overview of recent activities, then summarizing highlights from our second quarter results. Kevin will provide a