Q1 2024 Pennant Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pennon Group First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Kurt Cheney, you may begin.



Kirk Cheney - Pennant Group Inc - General Counsel and Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Michelle, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Here with me today, I have Brian Gary solely our CEO, John Gardner, our President and COO, and Lynell Walton, our CFO.



Before we begin, I have a few housekeeping matters. We filed our earnings press release and 10 Q yesterday. This announcement is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at w. w. w. dot Pennant Group.com. The replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5 P.M. Mountain Time on May sixth, 2025. Once remind anyone who may be listening to a replay of this call, that all statements are made as of today, May seventh, 2024 These statements have not been nor will they be updated after