Q1 2024 Hallador Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Rebecca Palumbo - Hallador Energy Co - Vice President - Corporate Affairs



Thank you, Dan, and thank you, everybody, for taking the time today to join our discussion on our first quarter 2024 earnings. With me today are Brent Bilsland, our President and CEO, and our newly appointed CFO, Marjorie Hargrave yesterday, afternoon, we released our first quarter 2024 financial and operating results in a press release that is now on our website. Today, we will discuss our results as well as our perspective on current market conditions and outlook for 2024. Following our prepared remarks,