Q1 2024 Realty Income Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Good day, and welcome to the Realty Income Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call.



I would like now to turn the conference over to Mr. Steve Bakke, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance.



Steve Bakke -



Discussing our results will be Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Pong, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. During this conference call, we will make statements that may be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities law. The company's actual future results may differ significantly from the matters discussed in any forward-looking statements.



We will be observing a 2-question limit during the Q&A portion of the call in order to give everyone the opportunity to participate. If you would like to ask