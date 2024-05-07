Q1 2024 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. Our name is Benjamin, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ligand First Quarter 2024 earnings webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question during this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you'd like to withdraw your question, press star one again. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Zhang, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Michael Jeong - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the first quarter of 2024 during the call today, we will review the financial results we released after today's market close and offer commentary on our partnered pipeline and business development activities, after which we will host a question and answer session. Our earnings release and link to webcast of today's call can be found in the