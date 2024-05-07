Q4 2024 Mckesson Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to McKesson's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Rachel Rodriguez, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Rachel Rodriguez - McKesson Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to McKesson's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. Today, I'm joined by Brian Tyler, our Chief Executive Officer; and Britt Vitalone, our Chief Financial Officer. Brian will lead off, followed by Britt, and then we will move to a question-and-answer session.



Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, such as forecast about McKesson's operations and future results. Please refer to the cautionary statements in today's earnings release and presentation slides available on our website at investor.mckesson.com and to the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual and periodic SEC filings for additional information concerning risk factors that could cause our actual results to