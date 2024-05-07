Q1 2024 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Raymond Furey - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc - Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Company Secretary



Thank you. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 financial results and business update conference call. The financial press release for the first quarter of 2024 was issued a short while ago and can be viewed along with the slides for this presentation in the news and events section of our Investor Relations site on rigel.com.



These statements are subject to risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ from those