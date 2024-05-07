Q1 2024 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2024 financial report and company update. The call is being recorded. At Cumberland's request, it will be archived on the Company's website one year from today's date. I would now like to turn it over to Molly Angus account supervisor at the Dalton agency, he handles Cumberland's communications, Mollie. Please go ahead.



Molly Aggas - Dalton Agency, LLC - IR



So everyone. Thanks for joining us today. This afternoon, Cumberland issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results with an operational update for the first quarter of 2024. The release which includes the related financial tables, can be found on the Company's website at www.cumberland pharma.com. Management will share an overview of those financial results during today's call. I'll also provide an overall company update, including a discussion of Cumberland's brands, pipeline and partners. Participating in today's call are Ajay Cassini, Cumberland's Chief Executive Officer; Todd Anthony, Vice President, Organizational