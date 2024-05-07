Q1 2024 LegalZoom.com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Ligand's First Quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Madeleine Crane, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Madeleine Crane - LegalZoom.com Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the Holdings First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today is Dan Wernikoff, our Chief Executive Officer; and Noel Watson, our Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements on this call. The forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as believe, expect, plan, anticipate, will, intend and similar expressions and our or not and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions and expectations and information available to us as of today's date. These forward-looking statements are also