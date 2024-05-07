May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Ellie, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Penumbra's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to introduce Ms. Cecilia Furlong, Business Development and Investor Relations for Penumbra. Ms. Furlong, you may now begin your conference.
Cecilia Furlong -
Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us on today's call to discuss Penumbra's earnings release for the first quarter of 2024. A copy of the press release and financial tables, which includes a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation, can be viewed under the Investors tab on our company website at www.penumbrainc.com. During the course of this conference call, the company will make forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial performance, commercialization, clinical trials, regulatory status, quality,
Q1 2024 Penumbra Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...