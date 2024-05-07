Q1 2024 agilon health inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the agilon health First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference. My name is Seth, and I'll be the operator for your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the floor over to Matthew Gillmor to begin the call. Please go ahead.



Matthew Dale Gillmor - agilon health, inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the call. With me is our CEO, Steve Sell; and our CFO, Tim Bensley. Following our prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our remarks and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our SEC filings. Please note that we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Additionally, certain financial measures we will discuss in this call are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe