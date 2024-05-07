Q1 2024 MasterBrand Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to master brands First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. During the Company's prepared remarks, all participants will be in a listen only mode. Following Management's closing remarks, callers are invited to participate in a question and answer session. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Sharon Pylot, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication.



Farand Pawlak - MasterBrand Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon. We appreciate you joining us for today's call. With me on the call today are Dave banner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Simon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release earlier this afternoon disclosing our first quarter 2024 financial results. If you do not have this document is available on the Investors section of our website at MasterCard.com. I would like to remind you that this call will include forward looking statements in either our prepared remarks or the associated