Q1 2024 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Gulf Island's conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results. All participants will be in a listen only mode for the duration of the call this call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the floor over to Ms. Cindi Cook for opening remarks and introductions. Cindi, please go ahead.



Cindi Cook - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc - Executive Administrative Assistant



Thank you and good afternoon. I would like to welcome everyone to our first quarter 2024 teleconference. Our results were released this afternoon and a copy of the press release is available on our website at Gulf Island.com. A replay of today's call will be available on our website after 7:00 PM this evening. Please keep in mind that the press release and certain comments on this call include forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. We would like to refer everyone to the cautionary language included in our press release and to the risk factors described in our most recent Form 10 K and subsequent