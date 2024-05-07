Q1 2024 GoPro Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



And welcome to the GoPro first quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Lauren, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to host Chris Clark, VP Corporate Communications, to begin. Please go ahead.



Chris Clark - GoPro Inc - VP, Corporate Communications



Thank you, Lorne. Good afternoon, and welcome to GoPro's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are GoPro's CEO, Nicholas Woodman; and Chief Financial Officer and COO, Brian McGee. Today's agenda will include include brief commentary from Nick followed by Q&A for detailed information about our first quarter 2024 performance as well as outlook, please read our Q1 2024 earnings press release and management commentary, we posted to the Investor Relations section of GoPro's website.



Before I pass the call to Mick, I'd like to remind everyone that our remarks today may include forward looking statements forward looking statements and all other statements that are not historical facts are not guarantees of future performance and