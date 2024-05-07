Q1 2024 RingCentral Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the RingCentral First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Will Wong, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



William Wong -



Good afternoon, and welcome to RingCentral's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Sonalee Parekh, CFO. Our format today will include prepared remarks by Vlad and Sonalee followed by Q&A. We also have a slide presentation available on our Investor Relations website that will coincide with today's call, which you can find under the Financial Results section at ir.ringcentral.com.



Some of our discussion and responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements regarding the company's business operations, financial performance and outlook. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control.