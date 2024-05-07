May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Aclaris Therapeutics First Quarter 2024 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session and to ask a question during the session, you will need to press star one one on your telephone and You will then hear an automated message advising her hand this race. To withdraw your question, please press star one one. Again, please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Kevin Bob, is there please go ahead.
Kevin J Balthaser - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - Chief Financial Officer
Thank you. I am Kevin Bolton-Weiser, Chief Financial Officer for Aclaris. Please note that earlier today, we issued a press release highlighting our first quarter 2024 financial results and other business matters. For those of you who have not yet seen it, you will find the release posted under the Press Releases page of the Investors section of our website
Q1 2024 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
