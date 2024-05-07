Q1 2024 ON24 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session.



Sayo Denloye - The Blueshirt Group - IR



Thank you. Hello. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our ON24 first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Sharat Sharan, Co-Founder and CEO of ON24; and Steve Vattuone, Chief Financial Officer of ON24.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call will include forward looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2024, as well as certain second quarter and full year non-GAAP projections.



These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could adversely