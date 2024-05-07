Q1 2024 Loandepot Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Gerhard Erdelji - Loandepot Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining loanDepot's first-quarter 2024 earnings call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's operating and financial performance in future periods. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to guidance to our pull through weighted rate lock volume, origination volume, pull-through weighted gain on sale margin, the impact of the cybersecurity incident that occurred in the first quarter of 2024 and expense trends.



These statements are based on the company's current expectations and available